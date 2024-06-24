General Motors drops network AORs as it moves to line-up of “best agencies in the world”

General Motors has abandoned its agency of record system, mainly focussed on Interpublic agency Commonwealth/McCann and appointed a raft of smaller shops and independents and including Stagwell’s Anomaly and indie Mother. S4 Capital’s Media.Monks, which hasn’t had too much to shout about recently, is given the task of content production. Leo Burnett Detroit also loses substantial business.

The new creative line-up is Stagwell’s Anomaly and 72andSunny plus independents Mother and Preacher. Media.Monks has been hired to “bring a modern approach to real-time, efficient content development.” Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Group is GM’s new lead CRM agency while Dentsu’s Carat retains media.

Anomaly will lead Chevrolet, Mother Buick, 72andSunny Cadillac and Preacher GMC. GM Global chief transformation officer Molly Peck says: “Through our evaluation we selected the very best in-class agencies in the entire world. And we’re moving away from a traditional AOR structure to having a roster of agencies that will help meet those needs.”

Chevy incumbent is Interpublic’s Commonwealth/McCann, which employs about 450 people in Detroit while Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett has handled creative for Buick, GMC and Cadillac.