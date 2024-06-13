Euros ads are a game of their own – Specsavers, Heinz and, um, Hellmann’s

Let’s hope we’re all as transfixed by the Euros as some advertisers. Specsavers is joining in with an Out of Home campaign on the perils of translation.

While Dude Milano is once again highlighting the contribution made by caterers to footballing festivities for Heinz and sports brand Kappa.

Heinz | Uniform from DUDE on Vimeo.

Meanwhile Jack Grealish won’t be there for Hellmann’s (and England.) Doubtless Jack will be cheering himself up somewhere (Dubai has been mentioned.) Probably won’t involve mayonnaise.