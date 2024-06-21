Cannes Lions: Day Four Grand Prix winners

Day Four Grand Prix winners

Brand Experience & Activation: ‘The First Edible Mascot’ for Pop-Tarts by Weber Shandwick, Chicago, USA. To expand outside the breakfast category, the brand launched its inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl during a US college football game where the winning team got to toast and then devour the mascot ‘Strawberry’ after the final whistle blew.

Luxury & Lifestyle (new): ‘Loewe x Suna Fujita’ for by Loewe, Madrid, Spain. The partnership between the Spanish luxury fashion house and Japanese artisanal ceramicist studio Suna Fujita produced an exclusive collection of bags, jumpers and accessories.

Innovation:: ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ for KVI Brave Fund INC by Klick Health, Toronto, Canada. The ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ innovation, which can detect if someone has type 2 diabetes through an audio recording of their voice, is estimated to have the long-term potential of saving an estimated $32.75bn globally and helping 240 million adults who do not know they have the condition.

Creative Effectiveness:‘It Has To Be Heinz’ for Heinz Ketchup by Rethink, Toronto, Canada.

Creative Effectiveness Jury president and McCann global CSO Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann said: “Impact is the most undeniable, if not the only measure, of the power of creativity. This is unforgettable work with undeniable impact. It was a unanimous choice in the Jury room.”

Creative Strategy:‘A Piece of Me’ for KPN by Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam. The Dutch telecom brand created a powerful music video and original song featuring a girl being shamed for forwarding a nude photo of herself to a love interest. ‘A Piece of Me’ helped raise awareness and change entrenched cultural attitudes of sexting.

Creative Business Transformation: ‘Refurb’ for Phillips by LePub, Amsterdam. The global tech brand tackled the issue of e-waste caused by unwanted products being returned after the winter gifting holiday season by only selling refurbished versions of its products during the period.

Creative Commerce: ‘Renault – Cars To Work’ for Renault by Publicis Conseil, Paris, France. The new initiative from the automotive brand seeks to help French people who live in mobility deserts – areas where it’s difficult to reach a place of employment by public transport. The brand launched a scheme where people could use a Renault car for free while under their work probationary period and only start paying once they had secured their employment contract.

Regional agency networks

Asia: Ogilvy

Europe: Publicis Worldwide

MENA: BBDO

LATAM: DDB

North America: FCB

Pacific: BBDO

Sub-Saharan Africa: TBWA