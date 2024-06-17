Less than a minute

At a glance: Cannes Grand Prix day one winners

On the first day of the Cannes Festival, the judges awarded Grand Prix in five categories, with two in outdoor.

Outdoor LOLA Mullenlowe for Magnum Ice Cream “Find Your Summer” and Colenso BBDO, New Zealand, for “Adoptable” by Pedigree, which turned pet food ads into missing dog notices. Uncommon’s “Windows” campaign for BA won a gold.

Print & Publishing “Recycle Me” for Coca-Cola by Ogilvy New York

Audio & Radio “The Misheard Version” for Specsavers’ hearing aids by Golin, London

Health & Wellness “The Last Barf Bag” for motion sickness medication Dramamine, by FCB Chicago

Pharma “Magnetic Stories” for Siemens Healthineers by Area 23 New York, which turned MRI scan noises into comforting stories for kids.