Cannes day three: two more Grand Prix for McCann

McCann London has won another Grand Prix in Direct for its Gaming winner Xbox ‘The Everyday Tactician’ while McCann Poland won the Creative Data Grand Prix for Mastercard. This was a tool to help Polish and Ukrainian businesses co-operate following an influx into Poland of Ukrainian refugees.

The Creative B2B Grand Prix went Spain’s David in Madrid and JCDecaux for ‘Meet Marina Prieto’ – a campaign that turned an unknown 100-year-old granny into a real-life influencer.

Gut Sao Paulo won the Media Lions Grand Prix for its work with online retailer Mercado Libre in the lead-up to Black Friday sales in Brazil. Mercado Libre placed ads in TV shows on Brazilian channel Globo instead of usual breaks.

The Grand Prix for Social & Influencer went to ‘Michael CeraVe’ for CeraVe created by WPP Onefluence, led by Ogilvy PR New York, in the Multi-Platform Social Campaign category. The campaign also won Gold Lions for Social & Influencer in the Innovative Use of Creators, Influencers or Celebrities category and for Media in the Innovative Use of Influencers/Creators category.