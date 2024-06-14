Can Three UK really make us feel good about our phones?

We all rely on them, but we kind of hate them, which makes mobile phones an increasingly hard sell these days. Wonderhood’s new work for Three UK has done a good job of turning the addictive hardware into something softer, with a campaign that homes in humorously on the belonging and support that chat groups can offer (on a good day).

It’s a campaign that works hand-in-hand with media. Zenith is targeting lots of different real-life human networks by slotting a range of executions into, for example, mother-and-baby cinema screenings or podcasts with particular fanbases.

Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing at Three UK&I, said: “We have evolved our brand platform, ‘Life Needs a Big Network,’ to focus on the human networks that our customers value so dearly, and the sense of connection they bring to their lives. Central to this is our network supporting your network in day-to-day life and the moments that really matter.”

Ben Edwards, ECD at Wonderhood Studios, said: “Three’s network only really exists to support the amazing human networks that are present up and down the whole of the UK. Across multiple media channels, this campaign celebrates the joy of being connected to the people you care about – all in an authentic, positive and moving way.”

Directed by James Rouse, who also made Marmite’s much-loved “Baby Scan” commercial for adam&eveDDB.

If you can forget the tedium of your nightmare neighbours or school parents’ WhatsApp groups, this campaign is an enjoyable reminder that phones aren’t all bad.

MAA creative scale: 7.5