Budweiser finds the right Euros formula with hero Hurst

Football makes cynics of most of us with its endless wrangles, unspeakable owners and relentless pursuit of money over glory (or even sport.). Budweiser is a brand that also divides opinion from time to time but they’ve scored with this one for the Euros. Geoff Hurst is the only survivor of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team and here’s the great man imploring the lads (once again) to “bring it home.”

Campaign by Revolt directed by Marcus Söderland at Academy Films with PR by Weber Shandwick.

There’ll be over 12 million redesigned cans of Budweiser named ‘Home’ with an inscription by Sir Geoff in supermarkets across England. Should see out the group stage anyway.

Hurst says: “As the last boy of ’66, people sometimes say I don’t want England to win again. Of course, that is absolute nonsense. Nobody would be more thrilled and proud if this young bunch of players wins the Euros, than myself and the 10 members of my team who are no longer with us. It would be a fantastic baton to pass on. I hope my Budweiser blessing helps spur England to victory.”

We’ll drink to that (even Budweiser.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

