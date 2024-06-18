At a glance: Cannes Grand Prix day two winners

It was the Entertainment and Craft tracks tonight and Germany – which has won more Lions than the UK so far – took home two of the top awards, while Marcel’s “WoMen’s Football” got the recognition it was probably expecting after making nearly every predictions lists.

Gaming “The Everyday Tactician” for Xbox Games Pass by McCann London

Sport “WoMen’s Football” for Orange by Marcel Paris

Digital Craft “Spreadbeats” for Spotify, a music video set inside a spreadsheet that demonstrates the power of media planning. By FCB New York

Film Craft “The Square Meter” for Hornback DIY stores by Heimat TBWA in Berlin

Industry Craft “The 100th Edition” for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung by Scholz & Friends

Entertainment “We Are Ayenda” for WhatsApp telling the story of the Afghan girls national football team using WhatsApp to escape the country after the Taliban took control in 2021. By two California agencies, Creative X and Modern Arts

Music “Errata at 88” for Diageo’s Johnnie Walker by AlmapBBDO, Brazil