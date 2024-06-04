Adam&eveDDB leader Tammy Einav steps down

Adam&eveDDB executive chair and former CEO Tammy Einav (below) is stepping down from the high profile agency after 16 years in which it briefly became the UK’s biggest billing creative agency and Cannes Lions European Agency of the Decade.

Einav became joint CEO with Mat Goff in 2019 on the departure of founders James Murphy and David Golding and became sole CEO in 2023. Murphy and Golding left to found New Commercial Arts.

She stepped back from the CEO role last year following a spell of ill health but remained in overall charge. Helen Andrews from Wieden+Kennedy briefly became CEO before moving to Johannes Leonardo in New York and long-serving client head CEO Miranda Hipwell is now CEO of A&E London and Berlin.

Einav says: “Anyone who knows me will know how much I love this agency and what a huge part of my life it has been” having spent “16 remarkable years working with the most brilliant people.”

“Although it’s one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, I feel that the time has come for something new, something different and to test myself all over again.”

“From the very first moment that I joined Adam & Eve (in pre-DDB 2012), it has felt like home. I feel so lucky to have been part of its amazing story and, even though I am leaving, it will always have a very special place in my heart.

“I shall look on with immense pride and joy at all the great things the agency will go on to do in the future.”