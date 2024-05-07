Will you dare to ‘Go full Speedo’ this summer?

Sports brands have finally understood that we can’t all be Olympians, and as a result their advertising is generally becoming more accessible – and a lot more fun.

This global spot for Speedo swimwear features Dacre Montgomery, the Australian actor known for Stranger Things, and a whole cast of characters who have committed to strip off and “Go full Speedo” in the spirit of adventure.

As well as this more inclusive spot, Speedo has lined up some real Olympians – including British swimmer Adam Peaty – as ambassadors for the games in Paris this August. There are also lots of activities planned around the “Go full Speedo” mentality of summer abandon.

Simon Breckon, SVP at Speedo, said: “Go Full Speedo embodies the indomitable spirit that resides within us all – an unwavering determination to seize every opportunity, both in and out of the water and take commitment to the next level. We’re incredibly excited to be launching the new campaign alongside a star such as Dacre and all our athlete partners.”

The ad was created by independent LA agency, Miramar, with an original soundtrack by Australian punk band, The Beefs.

MAA creative scale: 7