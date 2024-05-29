Welcome to Germany. BBC reimagines the Euros as a pinball game

The BBC’s trailer for the Euros promises viewers “more twists, more turns” when its coverage starts on 14th June.

In-house agency BBC Creative has made a film based on a football-themed pinball game conjure up the brutality and the unpredictability of the tournament, which takes place across Germany.

Directed by Balázs Simon and Raman Djafari through Blinkink, who have also worked with BBC Creative on the Winter Olympics. Illustrations are by Spanish installation artist and film maker Kristina Doraura. The ECD is Rasmus Smith Bech, joined the BBC from Uncommon in December 2021.

MAA creative scale: 6.5