We Are Pi wins Virgin Active brief to create a ‘social wellness’ brand

Virgin Active has had a few problems in the UK lately. Losses of nearly £150m in 2023 came despite strong revenue growth, and members were threatening to quit last month when the gym chain tried to save money by switching to “mind numbing” music that doesn’t command royalty payments.

Things may be better globally, but if not, Dutch agency We Are Pi have won a pitch to develop a “refreshed and evolved brand platform and identity” that includes becoming a “social wellness club” rather than “just a gym.” It’s the first time that the Richard Branson-backed chain has gone for an internationally co-ordinated branding effort.

Virgin Active group chief marketing officer Andy Tomkins said: “In a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive wellness landscape, it is crucial to take a bold and distinctive position. We Are Pi brings the perfect mix of innovation, creativity, and understanding of global trends to help us define a differentiated wellness experience for our members.”

Alex Bennett-Grant, We Are Pi CEO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Active in this ground breaking endeavour. Our team is dedicated to creating a brand experience that resonates globally and sets a new benchmark in the wellness industry.”

There are 226 gyms and health clubs, with three in Africa, two in South East Asia, plus Australia, Italy and the UK.