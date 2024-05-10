Warner Bros appoints BigSmall to launch streaming service Max

BigSmall, the agency founded by ex-Engine (now House337) CEO Matt Edwards, has won the European launch of Max, a streaming service from Warner Brothers that brings together HBO, Discovery and Eurosport. The campaign will include TV and cinema as well as OOH, audio, digital and social.

The agency is working alongside entertainment shop Once Upon a Time to prepare for the streamer’s launch across 22 markets on May 21st. Max, which has been streaming in the US for a year, is not specific about countries, but will initially be available in the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe, followed by Poland, the Netherlands, France and Belgium. The UK is not currently on the schedule.

Elana Loewenthal, VP brand and content marketing, said: “For this launch we wanted to deliver quality at scale, whilst unlocking the evocative power of our content. With Once Upon a Time providing a wide range of agency skills, everything from brand strategy to creative to production to localisation, and BigSmall creating our anthem TV and cinema campaign, we have the perfect partners to launch Max across Europe.”

Max will stream plenty of Warner Bros films including Barbie and Wonka as well as older titles like Paddington and the Harry Potter series. There will also be HBO Originals like The White Lotus and The Last of Us, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, cycling, and news channels including CNN and Euronews. It will be available in three different plans: basic-with-ads, standard and premium, with an option for an extra sports add-on.

BigSmall, which recently won global money transfer fintech Wise, has previously worked with other clients in the entertainment space including Amazon Music, BBC America and 2K Games.