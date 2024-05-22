Waitrose hymns summer food (with a soggy element)

It’s only a month to midsummer day in the UK (the shortest night, one-time code for Sir Martin Sorrell in the City for some reason) but the heavens clearly haven’t been told yet as they’re dumping torrents of Atlantic rain on us.

We’ve had digital posters changing with the weather for a while now but now it’s affecting TV ads, Waitose via Saatchi & Saatchi joining the queue of advertisers hedging their bets as supermarkets eye their lonely-looking displays of barbecue food and accoutrements.

One of a series, timely and not too depressing.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.