Tubi and Mischief scoop top US Effy

Challenger sstreaming brand Tubi and agency du moment Mischief @ No Fixed Address won the US Grand Effy this week, heading off competition from the likes of brand of the year McDonald’s and advertiser Molson Coors. Interpublic was holding company of the year for the third year in succession.

Via two spots Tubi became the top trending brand on X (formerly Twitter), increased viewing time by 38%, almost doubled brand awareness, and drove successive quarters of record revenue growth. Vayner Media helped out with the spin on Lewis Carroll.

Judge Sarah Larsen, CMO of Samsung, says: “Tubi won the Grand this year because we absolutely loved falling down the rabbit hole with them. Their campaign encapsulated everything that we look for, from a very smart creative use of marketing tactics to wonderful efficiency and performance. It was a win across the board.”

The campaign won Effies in the Marketing Disruptors, Media Innovation and Timely Opportunity categories. Tubi and Mischief @ No Fixed Address also took home another two Effies for their B2B campaign.