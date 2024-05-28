Toyota Land Cruiser to the rescue of stranded celebs?

Feeling like going for a spin? amazing how we’re all hooked on satnavs but what happens if they don’t work? That’s the set-up for a diverting new effort for Toyota from Saatchi & Saatchi US as Hilary Swank and comedian Jimmy O. Yang set off through a neighbouring desert and icy tundra with only a not very helpful friend for assistance.

Think they probably do get back, there’s a film crew in attendance.

A somewhat improbable set-up then but at least there’s a degree of interest. When did you last see a British car ad that wasn’t the equivalent of watching paint dry?

MAA creative scale: 5.