Set yourself Freely: TMW launches new free TV from BBC, ITV, C4 & C5

Acquired last month by Accenture Song, TMW Unlimited has had a good run lately and now it’s launching Freely, the updated version of Freeview, which it won without a pitch. Freely lets you stream all the terrestrial channels for free on broadband, as long as you’ve got the right TV.

TMW’s spot neatly gets across the point that you can stream anywhere, but watching at home is probably best. Freely is backed by BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, and there’s no need for aerials, set top boxes, or broadcaster apps.

Directed by Barbara, a duo who are are represented by Sharon Horgan’s company, Merman, with a media strategy by Hearts & Science that covers linear TV and BVOD, PPC, and paid social across Meta and TikTok. There’s also a Freely Taxi touring the country, and if you spot it you get a chance to win a new Hisense Freely TV. The first 1,000 people who purchase and register a new Freely Hisense TV at a dedicated link are entered into a prize draw to receive a full refund for their TV.

Amy Rowcliffe, director of marketing, Everyone TV said: “Freely is here to futureproof free TV for the streaming age, by seamlessly integrating live and on demand TV, all in one place. TMW have well and truly delivered with this campaign. Using our cheeky brand personality, we’re excited to bring a fresh, modern brand to market, for all to enjoy.”

Graeme Noble, CCO, TMW said: “With Freely, you can be in ‘full TV mode’ – engrossed in your favourite shows in your slippers, with a cuppa and snacks – anywhere there’s Wi-Fi. By showing people setting themselves free from TV bills, boxes, dishes, and other grumbles, we’re letting the UK know that there’s a new and exciting way to do free TV.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5