Samsung hits back at Apple’s controversial ‘Crush’

Samsung has had a timely dig back at Apple which got into all sorts of trouble for its iPad Pro ‘Crush’ ad. Apple said it “missed the mark and we’re sorry.”

So Samsung enlisted BBH US to hit back, with a more human touch perhaps.

You can see why some people objected to ‘Crush’ but more interesting, perhaps, was the seeming outbreak of panic at the mighty corporation. It was a social ad and they don’t don’t sell that many iPad Pros anyway.

Our view? Two cracking ads.