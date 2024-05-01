Ryan Reynolds takes up Chief Island Officer role with gusto

Middle eastern money is propping up increasing amounts of cultural, sporting and business activity around the world, and now it’s providing yet another revenue stream for the entrepreneurial actor Ryan Reynolds.

So here is Reynolds in his new position as chief island officer for Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. He approaches the role (previously filled by actors Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa) with his usual gusto and does a good job of making Yas Island seem like a fun destination, as long as you like Formula 1.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We’re thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy.”

The #RollLikeRyan campaign was created by a trio of MCN (Middle East Communications Network) agencies: Momentum, Initiative and Weber Shandwick.

MAA creative scale: 6