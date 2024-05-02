Riding high Publicis puts down awards marker at Clios

Publicis Conseil was Agency of the Year at New York’s Clio awards and the group’s Marcel Paris won four big awards, including film, for telecom provider Orange’s ‘WoMen’s Football’ which uses altered images of women footballers to show they’re just as good as the men.

VFX, not AI like Publicis’ Marcel tool, but it makes the point that the agency group is up on tech as well as creativity.

Advertiser of the Year was Michelob Ultra; Independent Agency Rethink Canada, Network Ogilvy and Production Company Prodigious Paris (see above.) FCB and now IPG creative supremo Susan Credle won a Lifetime Achievement award.

Adam&eveDDB was the only UK big winner with Marmite’s ‘Baby Scan’ (below) with a sell-deserved gold in experience/activation. A&E may find itself flying the flag for the UK in the awards stakes this year as the UK has slipped down the global rankings. 2024 could be its worst year for international awards in memory. Next up are D&AD and Cannes Lions.

Publicis Groupe is now the biggest ad holding company by market value and while its success has been driven by data (in the form of Epsilon and Sapient) and media, its creative performance has been ahead of the rest too. Its bespoke agencies Le Pub for Heineken and Le Truc in New York, assembling group-wide talent, look like smart moves.