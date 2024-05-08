Ocean Outdoor becomes official supplier to London Fashion Week

Ocean Outdoor has been appointed Official Out of Home Supplier to London Fashion Week (LFW) in a three year agreement with the British Fashion Council (BFC).

The partnership formalises a long term relationship between the BFC and Ocean which has used digital out of home (DOOH) across the years to support the fashion industry, luxury brands and emerging talent.

Earlier collaborations include the first out of home live stream of London Fashon Week nationally, presented in association with Maybelline.

More recently, Ocean has staged its own LFW events in partnership with the eco designers VIN + OMI. Victoria Beckham marked her 2018 LFW debut with a live stream on Piccadilly Lights.

As an official supplier, Ocean will work to celebrate London’s position as a cultural and fashion destination, starting with the 40th anniversary of LFW by taking it beyond the capital.

Ocean will not only be a major platform for LFW content but develop incentives and benefits for existing and new BFC partners through additional inventory and brand new formats.

Antonia Wigan, commercial director, British Fashion Council, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Ocean Outdoor as an Official Supplier of LFW. Ocean Outdoor champions innovation and is an incredible platform for amplifying designers and BFC partners on a global scale. This partnership will crucially allow us to extend the reach of LFW beyond London and provide our partners and established and emerging UK designers with pioneering showcasing experiences.”

Investment in new integrated opportunities, including Landsec’s Below The Lights, a three floor venue beneath the famous screen in Piccadilly Circus London, and Printworks Skylights in Manchester, provides more cultural venues for brands to host LFW activations in the heart of fashion districts.

Ocean head of brand partnerships Rachel Sutton says: “Premium out of home is a natural partner to showcase both big occasions and fashion talent via immersive experiences, streaming, installations, projections and new creative formats.

“The reach of Ocean’s large format portfolio allows the BFC to take LFW to other cities, working with all LFW partners to create new opportunities around themes such as young designers and sustainability – two things that are important to today’s fashion buyers.”

Luxury brands remain one of the biggest OOH category spenders, with Tom Ford recently live streaming its Milan Fashion Show on Piccadilly Lights, in Times Square NYC and Los Angeles as part of Ocean and Branded Cities’ transatlantic United Collection.

Cartier is currently on the Marble Arch wrap, with Gucci’s international Ancora campaign recently featured on Piccadilly Lights and other large format OOH. Other recent campaigns feature Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oreal, Mugler and Prada.

LFW June will take place from 7 to 9 June providing a platform for diverse British designers and brands with a focus on the depth and breadth of menswear businesses in the UK. LFW September will take place from 15 to 19 September.