Ocean Outdoor and Battersea Power Station unveil London’s newest premium DOOH network

Under Armour, Pepsi, the cosmetics brand R.E.M. Beauty, Universal and Mini are the launch partners for the expansion of Ocean Outdoor’s premium full motion network, The Loop, which launches at Battersea Power Station in London this week.

Ocean’s interactive small format network is the latest addition to its Battersea Power Station portfolio, which combines full motion screens with immersive experiential areas and the opportunity for bespoke murals and projections.

The Loop at Battersea Power Station is an extension of Ocean’s UK Loop network which already exists in Manchester, Birmingham, St James Quarter in Edinburgh and Canary Wharf.

Battersea Power Station opened to the public in October 2022 and was recently recognised as one of the top 20 ‘Best Cultural Spots’ in National Geographic’s Best Of The World Series 2024. In 2023, the riverside neighbourhood welcomed more than 11.2 million visitors, the Christmas period seeing a 30% year on year increase.

New to Battersea, The Loop offers enhanced creative opportunities including on screen and mobile augmented reality (AR), mixed reality including gaming and interactivity, live data and video feeds across a total of 41 internal screens positioned across all levels.

Under Armour’s campaign was planned by Manning Gottlieb OMD and Talon; Pepsi through OMD and Talon; R.E.M. Beauty through Capture Media; Mini through iProspect and Posterscope; and Universal through EssenceMediacom and Kinetic.

Ocean Outdoor UK chief executive Phil Hall said: “As one of London’s favourite destinations, Battersea Power Station offers brands and agencies a thriving environment to create unique audience experiences across different creative formats.

“One of out of home’s superpowers is the opportunity it gives audiences to be part of real, interactive experiences. OOH offers a unique moment of fame – a money-can’t-buy sharable experience which extends well beyond the physical realm.”