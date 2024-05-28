No Walkers, no game. Beckham and Thierry Henry team up for VCCP

If there’s a football tournament on (or even if there isn’t), you can be sure that David Beckham is going to show up as a brand ambassador. Last year he earned a reported $92 million in sponsorship deals and he’s just signed another big one with AliExpress, an online retailer and Euro 24 sponsor owned by Chinese tech group Alibaba.

This new spot from VCCP is part of his Walkers tie-up and is running ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday. There’s a Super Bowl-meets-breakfast TV quality to the story, in which Beckham and Thierry Henry can’t watch a match without Walkers, so they knock on doors until they find a couple with a stash of their favourite crisps, who are then invited to join the football legends on the sofa to watch the game.

Wayne Newton, senior marketing director at Walkers, said: “This was genuinely great fun and a testament to a fantastic collaboration. At Walkers, we love nothing better than to bring a smile to the Nation and we hope this new campaign will do just that. Seeing the reactions of real people meeting Henry and Beckham was absolutely priceless. We hope as people see other elements of the campaign we’ll bring many more memorable experiences, after all: ‘No Walkers, No Game’”.

The campaign is running until the Euros final on 16th July, so football fans will be seeing a lot of it.

