Nike’s first refugee athlete stars in new W+K Olympics campaign

It’s going to be a crowded ad market during this year’s summer of sport, and Nike is getting in early with a campaign to celebrate its collaboration with the Olympic Refuge Foundation.

Boxer Cindy Ngamba, who was born in Cameroon and now lives in the UK, is the first member of the team to join Nike’s athlete roster. She stars in this new film, “Watch where we’re going” in which she confidently answers the question “Where are you from?” in unexpected ways.

Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Nike chief social & community impact Officer, said: “Globally, girls face complex cultural and social barriers and, as a result, are moving the least. Our support of the Olympic Refuge Foundation aims to change that for displaced girls. We’re committed to removing barriers by providing displaced girls in Paris with strong, caring mentors and coaches who can empower them with a lifetime of confidence.”

Nike’s collaboration also includes providing the uniform for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

A pretty good start to the sporting season – and there’s likely to be a lot more strong work where this came from.

MAA creative scale: 7