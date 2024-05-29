New three-way creative group looks Further

What used to be called agencies come in all shapes and sizes these days (‘Studio’ seems to be the preferred nomenclature) and now three companies – DesignStudio, Analog and Pixel Artworks – are getting together to form creative group Further, backed by Waterland Private Equity which has already invested in Dept, Sideshow, iO and AFO.

CEO of the new entity is Paul Stafford (left), founder of DesignStudio. He says:: “Analog, DesignStudio and Pixel Artworks are three award-winning agencies, each with a fierce reputation for excellence. By joining forces, we’re amplifying our collective expertise and assembling world-class talent to push creativity further.

“Our goal from day one is to stay ahead of the curve in delivering innovative solutions for clients, fostering a space where creativity has no limits. We are delighted to be partnering with Waterland, which will help Further transform the way visionary creatives and ambitious brands work together, and that’s incredibly exciting.”

Wendy McMillan of Waterland says: “The merger of Analog, DesignStudio, and Pixel Artworks under Further is another positive growth story for this exciting sector. As brands increasingly seek novel and memorable avenues for customer engagement, Further stands ready to help more clients reach their goals with outstanding creative thinking.”