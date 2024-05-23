AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNewsPoliticsPR

NCA joins election party for MoneySuperMarket

With a surprise UK General Election set for July 4 brands and agencies will be diving on the bandwagon, whether they’re representing the contending parties or not.

As a sodden Rishi Sunak tried to address the assembled media troop outside Downing Street yesterday the old New Labour anthem Things Can Only Get Better was played, making his thankless task even worse.

Kind then of New Commercial Arts to remind everyone on behalf of MoneySuperMarket. NCA likes springing into action when an opportunity presents, for Nationwide too. Maybe a hint for one of the parties?

