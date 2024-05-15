Mother hires creative directors from Droga5 NY and adam&eveDDB

It’s testament to Mother London’s pulling power that CCO Felix Richter has persuaded three creatives from rival top agencies to join. Molly Wilkof, Derek Man Lui and Tomas Coleman have all signed up as creative directors under Richter’s leadership.

Wilkof has been a creative director at adam&eveDDB for the last three years. Her work there includes the Cannes Gold Lion-winning Cybersmile campaign, Waitrose “Food to feel good about” and Waitrose “Best bits of Christmas” starring Ashley Jensen. She’s also worked at W+K in London where she made Nike’s “Toughest athletes”, and at Droga5 London.

Derek Man Lui and Tomas Coleman both move over from Richter’s previous agency, Droga5 New York. Man Liu worked on Sainsbury’s 2019 Christmas campaign at W+K London, while Coleman has worked in China, Europe, the US, and the UK for agencies including BBH and AKQA, as well as client side for Welsh brand Hiut Denim Co. Together they have worked on campaigns for Meta and Quickbooks.

Felix Richter said: “I’ve been trying to work with these three for a very long time. I almost managed it with Tom and Derek, but I left to join Mother before they started at Droga. Molly resisted our attempts to contact her for a while, so I’m most thankful she finally returned the call. I can’t wait to see what we will do together.”