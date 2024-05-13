Money never felt like Monzo: Uncommon’s new take on banking

Monzo, already Britain’s biggest digital bank with nine million customers, is a UK tech success story. Founded in 2015, it has just raised £500m to fund its international expansion plans, which centre on cracking the US market.

So it’s a surprise that this is Monzo’s first above the line campaign in five years. Uncommon has taken a typically big picture and ever-so-slightly subversive approach to the brand using a dramatic, fast paced film to show all the negative stresses – and the positive rewards – that money brings into our lives.

OOH ads tell the same story, and there’s a takeover of the Financial Times this week as well as audio, digital and social media versions.

AJ Coyne, Monzo’s VP of marketing, said: “Across the country, money evokes a variety of feelings, usually stress, anxiety, avoidance, however our customers tell us that on Monzo money feels different, so much so that they’re seven times more likely to use the word ‘love’ when describing us than any other bank. So we are delighted to be painting the UK hot coral and celebrating the fact that money really does feel better on Monzo and look forward to inviting the rest of the UK to join our community of over 9 million users in our hot coral movement.”

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Studio, said: “Everyone talks about money, but we never talk about how money makes us feel. Monzo aren’t just making things easier and innovating in this space they are looking at the bigger picture. They are helping to renegotiate our relationship with money, and as a result our lives and dreams. Money feels better with Monzo. We are proud to partner with Monzo, the studio was built for brands that don’t just challenge their categories but change them forever.”

The campaign is all based on the nebulous premise that somehow, money just “feels” better for Monzo customers than it does for the rest of us. It’s as good a reason as any to choose one bank over another.

