Mel Arrow of McCann London: my Top Tips for Cannes

Mel Arrow is CSO McCann London

Top Tips for Cannes

No article about Cannes 2024 would be complete without saying the word ‘humour’ as quickly as possible, and it only took me thirteen words, so arguably, I should win something for that. With the introduction of a new humour category, the world’s most prestigious advertising awards appear to be encouraging the industry out of its purpose-filled era (and boy has it been a long one…) and into a lighter chapter. Our chortle era, if you will. With that said, however, it’s probably quite telling that only one of my picks is funny. There’s been a lot of humour talk, and not a lot of funny trousers. The others do, at least, still shun purpose. They’re bold, single-minded, iconic and unapologetically branded. C’est simple. In fact, it’s so simple, I feel almost exactly the same way about them all..

Channel 4 Idents

Bold, gorgeous, full of warmth and feeling. Lots of branded communications try to capture authentic Britain, but few do it as well as this.

British Airways posters

Bold, gorgeous, full of warmth and feeling. Lots of airlines try to capture the awe of flying, but few do it as well as this.

Ocean Spray power your party

Bold, goofy and full of weird feelings. Lots of ads try to capture oddness, but few do it as well as this.