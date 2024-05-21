Marty and Tim deliver for Chanel

A Martin Scorsese ad is a big event and the recently rather long-winded cinema legend reins himself in somewhat with a mere 90 seconds for Chanel, starring Dune and Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet.

Tim finds himself in New York on a nightmare-ish round including talk shows and the subway (it’s fiction remember) until he’s saved by a mysterious blue light, Bleu de Chanel of course.

Needs a couple of views but just about deserves them. Is there something mysterious we’re missing? Probably not, it’s a fragrance after all.

But Chanel, of all the luxury brands, is synonymous with style (with a founder called Coco Chanel it’s a head start) and Marty and Tim deliver. The mysterious lady who helps out is pretty good too.

MAA creative scale: 7.