MAA Ad of the Week: Walkers with Henry and Beckham from VCCP

No point in resisting it any more, the Euros are almost upon us and, once again, a great nation anticipates ending 60 years of hurt (or whatever it is since England last won one of these major tournaments.)

This time Walkers and agency VCCP have wisely rounded up former French star Thierry Henry to help (if we’d had him we’d probably have won two or three.) And David Beckham of course, but he’s in everything.

Wonder if manager Gareth Southgate will wear his GQ cardigan ensemble on the touchline? Hope not.