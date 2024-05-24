MAA Ad of the Week: Martin Scorsese and Timothée Chalamet for Chanel

Tricky one this: with Scorsese directing actor-of-the-moment Chalamet for Chanel it had better be good (the budget was probably bigger than most movies) but they make a pretty good fist of it, cramming a modest (for Scorsese) 90 seconds with stuff that bears repeat viewing. And it’s, um, stylish.

Deploying showbiz has always been a good old ad standby, in the US obviously but CDP back in the day made its name in part by roping in an array of British thespians to cheerfully send themselves up. It also launched the likes of late, great director Alan Parker (below.)