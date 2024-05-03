MAA Ad of the Week: Lynx from Lola MullenLowe (the pick of a decent crop)

Unilever seems to be doing a screeching U-turn from its purpose-driven path of recent years and this lively effort from Lola MullenLowe is another example. It’s a pretty good joke (maybe agencies are already vying for Cannes’ new ‘humour’ Lion) and compeletly devoid of any purpose other than to make us laugh and say that Lynx helps you get a date.

Also outstanding were Publicis’ Le Truc with Jerry Seinfeld for Kellanova (another example of a brand riffing on a film.)

And two from Mother: KFC.

And, from the US, Gopuff.

Whatever next? Creativity making a comeback…