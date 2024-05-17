AdvertisersAgenciesAnalysisCreativeNews

MAA Ad of the Week: Evian from BETC Paris

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster12 hours ago
It’s going to be quite a French summer with the Olympics (mainly) in Paris and Evian will be expecting a games bonus.

BETC Paris is once more on the case with a lively effort featuring the ‘Evianers’ who guard the ‘Mountain of Youth,’ tormenting a bemused mountaineer.

It’s one little sight gag after another including a fleeting appearance from the famed Evian babies. Yet the ‘Live Young’ campaign branding is deployed in sledgehammer style to satisfy even the most demanding client, wincing at the production budget.

