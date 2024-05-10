AdvertisersAgenciesBest Ads of the YearCreativeNews

MAA Ad of the Week: Apple’s Precision Finding from Kim Gehrig

But iPad Pro hits the wrong note

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster7 hours ago
If you have all the money in the world as Apple does, certainly in terms of its marketing budget, there’s a big onus to spend it wisely. And since Tor Myhren moved there from Grey it mostly has.

‘Precision Finding’ may be another half-desperate effort to make people shell out even more money for the latest iPhone they don’t really need but director Kim Gehrig leavens the loaf with some nice light touches as well as lots of product.

Apple’s ads are always accomplished but not always likeable*, something advertisers often forget as they invade our space. These Star Wars fans may be mad but they’re weirdly human.

*Lots of people, including Hugh Grant no less, don’t like this social ad for iPad Pro showing tech crushing the life out of everything.

Can’t win ’em all.

