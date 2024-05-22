Lucky Generals wins new EDF clean energy brief

If you’re going to work with an energy company, then the “renewable energy” brief has got to be the one to get. Lucky Generals has been appointed by EDF to promote its low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy, which should be enough to swerve the protests that dogged Havas after they took on Shell.

Havas is also the incumbent on the main EDF account, although the renewable part of the business is likely to get the bulk of the budget, just as electric vehicles get all the investment from the car marketers. Lucky Generals will work with PR company Tin Man Communications on the business. The two agencies pitched together, and they have already been co-operating on the Virgin Atlantic account for the last couple of years.

EDF says the renewable energy market is becoming “increasingly competitive”, which is good news, and claims that it is offering a “meaningful” and competitively-priced alternative to fossil fuels. The company says it’s the biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity in the UK, and has invested “billions” in building new energy generation including nuclear power.

Diana Bowden, sales and marketing director at EDF, said: “We are delighted to start our long-term relationship with Lucky Generals and Tin Man as we look to utilise their expertise to help bring customers with us on our journey towards supporting the country achieve net zero.”

Mandy Sharp, CEO and founder of Tin Man, said: “Tin Man and Lucky Generals have worked together for a long time and very successfully, delivering high-impact, emotionally engaging, brand-building campaigns.We’re delighted to bring our own combination of strategic creativity and ‘communications with heart’ to the energy sector for EDF.”