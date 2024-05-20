Luca Riva of Dude Milano: my Top Tips for Cannes

My Top Tips for Cannes stem from the underdog approach and philosophy that have always characterized the spirit of DUDE Milano. Rather than focusing on industry-famous campaigns – which will likely win numerous Lions – I’ve tried to select works that are “less acclaimed” – even if well-known – but still have the potential to achieve great results at the Cannes Lions. Of course, there are a couple of exceptions.

Top Tips for Cannes

1) DELIMEX TAQUITOS / STREET VIEW STORES / GUT MIAMI

Anyone who has been to Mexico even once knows how prevalent street food is within the local culture. This campaign beautifully illustrates how, by tapping into a hyperlocal insight, you can ingeniously address a “technological gap” that had previously gone unnoticed, all in a simple and creative way.

2) SOLO STOVE / SNOOP GOES SMOKELESS / THE MARTIN AGENCY

Best use of a talent? It’s been a while since we’ve seen a campaign with a teaser/reveal structure that works so well and sparks so much conversation. The insight that anyone, at some point in their life, may suddenly decide to quit smoking is credible enough to have made this campaign a success.

3) ORANGE / THE BLEUES’ HIGHLIGHTS / MARCEL PARIS

There are many examples of great campaigns on women’s football and the need for equality with the men’s game, but “The Bleues’ Highlights” truly makes us realize how deeply ingrained prejudices on this topic are, and to do so it has deployed a mix of crafting and technology rarely seen before.

4) BRLO / YES, CHEF / ACNE BERLIN & HAMBURG + DELOITTE DIGITAL

If you’ve seen the Calvin Klein commercial featuring Jeremy Allen White, there’s no need for grand explanations.

5) MAGNUM / FIND YOUR SUMMER / LOLA MULLENLOWE

Once again, we start with an authentic insight, but the execution is truly brilliant and elegant. A campaign that elevates Magnum’s communications to a new level, with crafting that nearly matches the standard of Magnum Photos.

Luca Riva is creative director Dude Milano.