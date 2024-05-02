Lola MullenLowe plumbs depths of bad taste in two winners for Lynx

It seems strange to call a pair of ads featuring a robbery and a funeral a breath of fresh air but it is for Unilever’s Lynx (Axe in most markets) which abandoned a history of fine BBH ads for some perfectly awful efforts recently.

Spain’s Lola Mullenlowe is now on the case and the Spanish, notably late, great director Luis Buñuel, do black humour better than anyone. Director here is Lionel Goldstein for Czar.be

In the worst possible taste – whatever was Unilever thinking of?

MAA creative scale: 8.