Leo Burnett debuts for Vodafone with ‘nation’s network’ – not another one?

Vodafone has a new creative agency in Leo Burnett and a new brand platform (don’t we all darling?), “the nation’s network.”

Slight quibble here: Vodafone is busily trying to persuade the competition authorities that it should be allowed to merge with Three so it clearly doesn’t have all the nation it wants.

Anyway, Leo Burnett says: “Our proprietary research platform, PopPulse, found that the nation is feeling increasingly disconnected from one another.

“However, despite their difficulties, people are becoming more hopeful about the future, and that hope starts at home with their families and friends. This insight is at the centre of our creative platform, ‘The nation’s network’.

“We wanted to illustrate how Vodafone connects and strengthens the bonds that bind us all. The result is work filled with heart, hope, and togetherness. After all, connecting with others is a salve for negativity, and we’re tapping into that this summer.”

Thus we have one Roman Kemp driving a Vodafone red ice cream van, bringing people together (as above.)

Do mobiles make idiots of us all?

MAA creative scale: 2.