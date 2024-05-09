Jung von Matt makes impressive UK debut for Wayfair

Two noteworthy newbies on the UK creative scene this week. We’ve already had start-up Calling for PG Tips and now it’s Jung von Matt London for giant online homeware business Wayfair.

German-based JVM is an established business of course with 34 offices in ten countries although, hitherto, only a minor presence in the UK.

‘Get it out of your head and into your home’ for Wayfair tells the story of a woman who can’t stop thinking about furniture, so much so that she keeps encountering products in the most unexpected places. So lots of products then, can JVM stitch it together convincingly in just 30 seconds?

Wayfair CMO David Twehues says: “Wayfair’s latest campaign is all about celebrating that moment of discovery when you find the perfect piece for your home. We’re thrilled to champion each customer’s unique style and personality, offering a wide selection of quality items to bring their vision to life.”

Quietly impressive from JVM. There are some good ads around now. Are some big advertisers waking up to the shortcomings of endless performance-based online vanilla? Nice to think they are.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.