Jude Bellingham ‘brings the energy’ for Lucozade

Footballer Jude Bellingham is probably England’s best hope for a decent performance at the Euros this summer, as well as being a key asset to Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.

So Lucozade has done well to sign up the popular 20-year old midfielder for a multi-year partnership, and Bellingham just about holds on to his credibility and charisma with a decent performance in this ad by adam&eveDDB, which introduced the “Bring the energy” line earlier this year.

Bellingham said: “If you’ve played sport at any level in the UK, you know that Lucozade Sport is the go-to drink associated with sporting performance. My brother and I used to watch our dad play football and I always remember him having one in his hand. So to now be working with such an iconic brand is massive for me – I’m looking forward to Bringing the Energy with them this summer and beyond.”

Matt Riches, head of partnerships at Lucozade said: “Jude embodies what we’re all about at Lucozade so this is a massive moment for our brand. He epitomises our Bring the Energy campaign and we know he’s going to take it to the next level. The next few months for Jude and the England team are going to be huge and we’re excited to be with him every step of the way.”

As long as Bellingham remembers to concentrate on his football – and doesn’t follow in the footsteps of Jack Grealish who seems to have spent more time making ads than playing the game this season – this partnership should work for everyone involved.

MAA creative scale: 6