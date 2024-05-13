J2O Mocktails are ‘well posh’ in new VCCP campaign

British upper classes sometimes seem to be speaking a language of their own, an observation that VCCP is running with in a new campaign for J2O Mocktails.

The language in this spot gets more and more absurd as the posh pals sit in their sunny garden inventing sillier and sillier slang for the different drinks in J2O’s range. The call to action follows in the same vein: “Send you butler to the soft drinks aisle.”

Munnawar Chishty, Britvic’s GB marketing director, said: “With this new campaign for J2O Mocktails we continue our mission to break boundaries within the soft drinks category. ‘They’re well posh’ lands a compelling message about the premium nature of our new range in a brilliantly original and humorous way.”

George Wait, creative director at VCCP, said: “For our J2O mocktails campaign we set out to exaggerate the poshness of the products by satirising the tropes of the very poshest members of society. With dialogue that ranges from the ridiculous to the completely incomprehensible, our campaign aimed to deliver the simple message that poshos love mockos! (‘Mockos’ meaning J2O mocktails for those of us that didn’t attend Eton.)”

The ad was directed by Ben Tonge, who has also been doing good work for another of VCCP’s Britvic clients, Tango.

MAA creative scale: 6.5