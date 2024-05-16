Irn Bru warns against Euro optimism

Scotland are off to Germany for the Euros – they’re playing hosts Germany in the opening match on June 14 – so you’d expect Scotland’s other national drink to enter the spirit of things. Which Irn Bru does here with the help of indefatigable national agency Leith.

A fan is showing disturbing signs of optimism.

Clever of them to get Rishi Sunak to play the doc..

Let’s hope we see some more funny ads at this summer’s football fest, instead of over-muscled oily superstars strutting their overpaid stuff.

MAA creative scale: 6.5. (Slight quibble, wouldn’t it be better if the guys in the waiting room looked glum?)