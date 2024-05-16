Ian Heartfield of New Commercial Arts: my Top Tips for Cannes

Ian Heartfield is a founding partner and CCO of New Commercial Arts.

Top Tips for Cannes

The French Women’s football film for Orange. Using technology to highlight a human issue feels very 2024.

The Robert De Niro Uber Eats film will do well. Brilliant script, brilliantly performed.

And you can’t get much bigger than De Niro. Or can you..

The Beyonce Superbowl ad for Verizon. The ultimate product demo, and about as big an ad as anyone will ever make.

The Barbie poster. Hard to think of a piece of creative work more suited to a global jury. Or to someone driving past it on a grey day.