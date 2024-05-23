HSBC Argentina and David Buenos Aires deploy humour to fight cybercrime

Cybercriminals are a modern plague and HSBC Argentina and David Buenos Aires are turning to humour to try to put the cyber nasties in their place.

‘Succession’ aims to to raise awareness and educate about the risks of operating online and how to protect personal information to avoid being a victim. with an elderly party giving away his details and money to an expectant rogue’s gallery.

David ECD Nicolás Vara says: “With our previous ‘Dear Customer’ campaign, we learned that cybercrime evolves constantly and is a problem that needs to be addressed, not only in Argentina but worldwide. It is a very serious issue that affects the lives of millions of people, and we strongly believe it must be part of the public agenda.”

ECD Ignacio Flotta adds: “Besides, the positive impact that the campaign had also taught us that humour is a good way to massively introduce a problem, which is often addressed technically and distantly, generating a lack of interest in the public.”

They’re right, so often with this stuff you turn off.

MAA creative scale: 7.