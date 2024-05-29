Celebs lead the action in Uncommon’s Squad Busters game launch

Supercell, the Finnish mobile game giant who brought Clash of Clans into the world, is launching its first game in five years – called Squad Busters – with a blockbuster campaign from Uncommon.

Featuring Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth and Christina Ricci, and some big influencers, the five-minute launch trailer for Squad Busters has everyone dressed up as characters from the game. The cast – all from Supercell’s established universe – are here to bring fun to one player’s day, during which they ambush a job interview, sing carpool karaoke, and encounter a rival squad made up of social media influencers.

Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell, said: “Our game teams have a massively high-quality bar for releasing new games, which on the flip side means they kill most of the games they work on. This has meant we haven’t launched a new game for over five years. To mark this launch, our team wanted to create a show-stopping moment, so it felt fitting to have Hollywood icons face off against social media stars in a fun way, showing that life really is more fun when you’re with a squad!”

Squad Busters allows players to take part in 10-person multiplayer matches, building up squads and competing against rival players to grab the most prizes. Its launch has already scored 40 million pre-registrations.

For those in the know, this spot will no doubt do the trick.

