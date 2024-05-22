Helen Andrews goes stateside as new CEO of Johannes Leonardo

Former Wieden+Kennedy London MD Helen Andrews is the new CEO of WPP-backed New York creative agency Johannes Leonardo. WPP owns 25%.

Andrews, who spent 13 years at W+K was also briefly CEO of adam&eveDDB in London, leaving after six months. She replaces Emily Wilcox, recently named CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York.

Andrews (above) says: “There’s a real opportunity for independent agencies like Johannes Leonardo to take a disproportionate piece of the pie. I’m just hugely excited to be part of an organization that has 16 years of brilliant work under its belt, but still some room to grow.”

Of her short stint at A&E she says: “I learned a lot during the six months I was there. I’m glad because it really clarified what it was that I wanted for my next role and that was getting back to an independent agency, where I can shape the next chapter of growth.”

A&E still has an executive chair in former CEO Tammy Einav. Miranda Hipwell succeeded Andrews as CEO.

Johannes Leonardo has about 100 staff but a big creative reputation. Its clients include Adidas, Instagram, Uber, Kraft Heinz and Volkswagen.

Co-founder Leo Premutico says: “We have big ambitions to expand the categories that we work in and then also potentially new geographies. We’re a US-based agency but we’re fortunate enough to work with global brands. So who’s to say that we won’t at some point think about expanding our footprint.”