Greggs and Lucky Cow Bingo mine populist trend

Game shows are still a TV staple, even in the UK for the supposedly intelligent Channel 4 (that was probably a long time ago.) ITV and the Beeb also still love them (they’re cheap.)

Sending them up in ads is a tricky task as they do that themselves anyway. So Newcastle’s Drummond Central has done a pretty good job for Greggs here as the all-conquering High Street baker and snacks purveyor takes to the airwaves. You have to seem non-metropolitan-snooty of course.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

Also all over the place is Lucky Cow Bingo (despairing Brits seem to have given up on making money some other way and gentler forms of gambling get more leeway.)

There are some occasions when judgement entirely fails….