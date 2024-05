The great George Parker of Adscam fame broke a couple of ribs and cracked his pelvis last Friday and would like us to tell our readers that he’ll be back soon, which we’re happy to do.

His friend Alan Anderson has posted this comment on Adscam:

FRIENDS OF GEORGE: GEORGE HAD A FALL AND BROKE A COUPLE OF RIBS

ON FRIDAY (RIGHT AFTER HE AND I HAD A FEW BEERS, BUT HE SAYS HE WAS

COLD SOBER AT THE TIME).

HE’S IN HOSPITAL IN BOISE WHILE THEY PIN A FEW THINGS TOGETHER,

AND HE ASKED ME TO POST A COMMENT FOR HIS READERS TO THAT EFFECT.

HOPEFULLY HE’LL BE BACK AT HIS BLOG BY THURSDAY (OR MAYBE LATER).

(HE TOLD ME TO POST IN CAPS, SO ONE OF HIS BIGGEST FANS,

DONALD J. SHITSTORM WOULD BE ABLE TO READ IT).

SIGNED, AL THE FAILED PHYSICIST.

Get well soon George.