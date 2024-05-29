German beer Bitburger stirs up emotion ahead of the Euros

Inevitably England is getting its hopes up for a good performance at the Euros, but this ad is a reminder that our fearsome German hosts are just as passionate about their football.

Bitburger is the official beer of Euro 2024, and this ad by Serviceplan, “Bitte ein Bit” (“bitte” means please), tells us all we need to know about the Germans’ love of football. It takes us into pubs, market squares, bedrooms, and – rather worryingly – workshops and weddings, to demonstrate the country’s devotion to the game.

Christoph Weber, CMO Bitburger Braugruppe, said, “The UEFA EURO 2024TM is THE event we are all looking forward to. And it is an event for everyone. With Bitburger and our ‘Bitte’ campaign we stand side by side with the fans and we warmly welcome everyone. Our campaign calls for community, lightness and joy and wets the appetite for a great football festival.”

Till Diestel, CCO Serviceplan Germany, said: “Our campaign authentically shows what football is really about: the fans. We get up close and personal with them as they celebrate their summer football moments. These honest, unvarnished emotions create a connection with all the other football fans out there, inspiring and enthusing.”

“Fill the fridges with drinks and the hearts with hope” will resonate with most of the fans arriving in Germany in June. It’s a far cry from the alcohol ban at stadiums during the World Cup in Qatar 18 months ago.

MAA creative scale: 6